COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1566 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1566, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,596 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 23.7 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 1,073 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 48 are in intensive care units. There are 172 new hospital admissions.

1,432 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,152,614 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 26,448 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,760 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,488,166 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,429 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,216,491 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA