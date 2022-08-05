Russia Expelled 14 Bulgarian Diplomats

The Bulgarian ambassador to the Russian Federation, Atanas Krastin, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be handed a note declaring 14 employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow persona non grata.

Moscow: Sofia's hostile actions have nothing to do with Bulgaria's interests

Russia is convinced that Sofia's hostile actions towards Moscow have nothing to do with the national interests of Bulgaria and its people. This is stated in a message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We are convinced that hostile actions at the behest of Russia have nothing to do with the national interests of Bulgaria and its people," said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This decision comes after Bulgaria expelled 70 Russian diplomats back in June 2022. After which the Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, threatened our country that diplomatic relations between Moscow and Sofia would be severed. Of course, this did not happen and reciprocal measures were expected.

Throughout history, Bulgaria and Russia had severed diplomatic relations a couple of times and for different reasons. Read more about them here.

/BNR