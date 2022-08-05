How to keep our Medics in Bulgaria? Young Female Doctor Beaten Up by Parents of a Patient

The Bulgarian Medical Union is contacting the prosecutor's office and insists on immediate action by the competent authorities because of the verbal and physical aggression against Dr. Aileen Ahmed, a doctor from Shumen, the BMU said in a statement.

The incident took place on the night of Monday to Tuesday, during the shift of the 25-year-old doctor.

Then the parents of a child with abdominal pain attacked her, with the mother even trying to suffocate the doctor.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that they are working on the case and all the circumstances are yet to be clarified.

However, the union organization is adamant that it will not tolerate doctors being threatened, harassed and assaulted while trying to do their job and insists that the law be strictly enforced.

"The barrage of insulting words, accompanied by death threats and attempts to suffocate a medical person are unacceptable," they insist.

The Bulgarian Medical Union asks:

"Is this how we fight the staffing crisis in the sector? Is this how we keep young doctors in our country? At the beginning of their professional career, we threaten, insult and strangle them while they try to help our children and loved ones?"



/BNR