The Bulgarian Ship "Rojen" sailed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk

World » UKRAINE | August 5, 2022, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Ship "Rojen" sailed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk @BNR

The Bulgarian cargo ship "Rojen", controlled by the company "Parakhodstvo Bulgarian Sea Fleet", sailed this morning before 7:00 a.m. from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk and will pass through the agreed sea corridor for the export of grain cargoes.

The ships "Polarnet" and "Navi Star" also left after it.

The three vessels carrying more than 50,000 tons of Ukrainian corn will assemble in a convoy off Odesa and head south.

"Rojen" has been blocked in the Ukrainian port since the beginning of hostilities.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov noted that Kyiv plans to provide the capacity to handle more than 100 vessels per month through Black Sea ports.

The goal is to reach the export of over 3 million tons of agricultural produce per month through the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny, Kubrakov specified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chornomorsk, Rojen, Ukrainian, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria