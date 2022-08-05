COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1496 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1496, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,228 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 24 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,066 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 66 are in intensive care units. There are 148 new hospital admissions.

1,755 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,151,182 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 26,319.

In the last 24 hours, 3,535 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,485,406 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,424 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,214,925 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA