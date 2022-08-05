iGaming in Bulgaria: Improving Businesses of All Types and Sizes

In the world of online entertainment, the term iGaming is something that is frequently used, especially in the North American region. However, internet users might be confused about what iGaming truly is and why it is a growing global phenomenon. In this article, we will give a brief overview of what iGaming is and how you can develop a successful iGaming business with the help of NuxGame.

Briefly About iGaming Industry

Since its inception in 1994, when the first online iGaming website was launched, the industry has steadily been growing at an alarming rate. In 2002 the online gambling industry, for the first time, was worth over a billion dollars in revenue when it was valued at about 2 billion dollars that year; now, fast forward to a couple of years later, in 2021, according to the Zion Market Research Study the iGaming, online gambling and betting market was worth roughly 62 billion dollars and with a compound growth rate of 11.7% the industry is projected to be worth over 120 billion dollars by 2028. iGaming is most popular in the following set of countries which are the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with many other countries across the globe granting legal access for the industry to operate freely. Due to this set of impressive statistics, people and organizations are looking at the prospects of opening an iGaming business, whether sportsbook or casino.

NuxGame Betting Software

NuxGame is a leading betting software provider with an impressive background and prestige. With the host of experts and user-friendly NuxGame betting software, you would be able to set up a profitable iGaming business within a short period. The various ways in which company would be able to help you to set up a successful online casino platform include.

Simple configuration and design

With NuxGame, your sportsbook platform is guaranteed to look simple yet elegant with our user-friendly software design and colorful templates. Your online Casino platform would be responsive when being navigated and attractive when it is scrutinized

API additions

Company has a wide range of API systems to add various browser extensions and widgets to your platform for your users to be able to utilize.

Wide range of supported physical sports/esports

Since you are targeting a large amount of people with different preferences in sports, NuxGame software supports an extensive range of sports such as Hockey, Football, Baseball, and Tennis together with popular esports such as League of Legends, Rocket League, and Call of Duty

Agent system

This system you can integrate into your website, letting you get sub-agents and customers easily, thereby adding to your earnings without having to do much.

Large number of bonuses

The NuxGame marketing menu offers you numerous Bonus Types that would make your sportsbook platform more attractive to join; the several bonus types include Promo Deposit Bonus, Promo Affiliate Bonus, Promo welcome bonus and Agent deposit bonus. NuxGame makes it easy for you to choose several bonus types that would attract new customers

Affiliate system

Robust affiliate marketing panel, and high social media support, which would help you in the advertising stages of your business.

Multiple currencies support

NuxGame allows for the incorporation of multiple currencies in your sportsbook platform, meaning that you can easily operate in any region.

Fiat and cryptocurrency support

NuxGame takes a step further to also provide means of Cryptocurrency support; with our many extensions that allow for blockchain transactions, you would be able to give your users an easy time when making any kind of payment, no matter the type.

Multi-lingual coverage

iGaming software provider offers multiple languages support - this means you can easily target markets in any region of your choice.

Some other benefits that we offer for an online iGaming platform include:

Proper Risk management for games

Large number of games and game providers are available

Enhanced Security measures

Numerous Payment methods, etc.

