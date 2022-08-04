Bulgaria: How much will the Early Elections in October Cost?

The government approved the cost plan for the expenses for the preparation and execution of the parliamentary elections on October 2, 2022. The approved funds are in the amount of BGN 70.5(EUR 35.7) million. The activities that will be financed with them include: preparation and printing of electoral rolls; purchase and production of the necessary election papers and materials; printing of bulletins; logistical support for regional and municipal administrations and the administration of the Council of Ministers; remuneration of the members of the district and section election commissions; the computer processing of the voting data and the issuance of a ballot with the election results; holding an explanatory campaign about the rights and obligations of citizens and the way of voting.

The government is ready to provide the necessary funds when the Central Electoral Commission makes a decision to introduce video surveillance in the polling stations, as well as when concluding contracts for logistics and technical support of specialized devices for electronic machine voting and for other materials and accompanying activities to ensure machine voting.

The necessary funds will be provided through expenditure restructuring and/or transfers under the 2022 central budget.

