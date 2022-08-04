Bulgarian Prof.: Protection is Insufficient from a Vaccine Administered more than 10 Months ago and from an Infection 1 Year ago

“We have reached the ridge - the most cases per unit of time. I think that within two weeks we will be able to observe a gradual decrease in the number of new cases. Of course, this largely depends on people's behavior.”

This is what Professor Todor Kantardzhiev - adviser on health issues of the Capital Municipality said for BNR on the occasion of the new Covid measures in Sofia.

He assessed as an "unpleasant trend" the mass refusal of people to be tested for coronavirus, since the NHIF does not cover the cost of these tests. This has deprived the "health care system of the opportunity to assess the dynamics of new options in individual areas".

"The cases that are currently being registered are based on a few hundred PCR tests and only a few thousand antigen tests. We can safely say that the probable number of new cases is much higher," added Kantardzhiev.

“People with symptoms risk spreading the infection”, he warned.

"I want to clarify something that even many great specialists in our country talk about – ‘infectious colds’. As early as 1931, three American scientists with experiments in the Arctic proved that there is no such thing as a ‘cold’. It is usually a viral or bacterial infection associated with a cold of the body. Standing now, in the summer, with a draft and sweat constricts the blood vessels in the nose, reduces the ability of white blood cells to provide protection to the nasal mucosa, and you become infected much more easily. A cold is always some kind of infection."

According to Kantardzhiev, there is "some kind of collective immunity" in Sofia, but due to the slow immunization around the world, the virus has mutated. He warned that about 10 months after a vaccine and post-illness, people suffer from Covid-19 more mildly:

"You are insufficiently protected from the immune response to the infection a year ago and you are insufficiently protected from the immune response to vaccines that were administered to you more than 10 months ago."

"It's not up to the hype that some ex-service ministers have said it was 'flu'. No! Both the death rate and the burden of suffering are twice that of seasonal flu."

By the end of September, European countries are expected to have access to the new vaccines, but "one should know that these vaccines are only for boosters and not for primary immunization," he warned.

People who have chronic diseases, high blood pressure, were on chemotherapy years ago or have chronic lung damage should get vaccinated now and get the modified vaccine before November, advised Kantardzhiev. It is important that those vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine get an RNA booster now.

"If they get a booster, the next 4-5 months will be protected from a hard time and even from the manifestation of the disease of the new variant".

“Masks have been proven to have an effect”, said Prof. Kantardzhiev. He cited a 2021 US study of schools from different states with equal prevalence of the coronavirus

"At the moment, I'm worried that the masks are being compromised a bit, which speaks of two things - firstly, that someone is pursuing the fact that people are undisciplined and, secondly - that we have spoiled ourselves a bit. If you wear a mask to put on when there are a lot of people or you're in transport, I think it's not much of a burden on the psyche."

"It's better to have fewer people when they breathe the same air," he said about the exclusion of establishments from the scope of the new order.

/BNR