Acting Bulgarian PM: We are Announcing a Tender for Supplies of Liquefied Gas

“We will prepare a plan to stabilize Bulgargaz. In order for the company to be able to pay the actual contracted quantities of gas”. This was stated by acting Prime Minister Galab Donev.

“We are announcing a tender for the supply of liquefied gas in such a way as to ensure our consumption until the end of the heating season. The work will continue even on weekends, in order to be fair and transparent in front of society and business”, Donev added.

/BGNES