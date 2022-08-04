COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Largest Number of Newly Registered Cases are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna

The cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1,701 with 7,362 tests performed (a little over 23 percent), according to the latest data in the Unified Information Portal.

1,086 people were cured and six died, four of whom were not vaccinated.

180 people have been admitted hospitals and the total number of hospitalized people is now 1077, with 55 of them in intensive care units.

3156 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

The largest number of newly registered cases for the last 24 hours are in the districts of Sofia-city - 389, Plovdiv - 139, and Varna - 136, according to the data of the unified information portal. The fewest new infections were reported in Razgrad – 9, Smolyan – 13, Targovishte – 16, and Lovech – 17. The incidence of the coronavirus infection in the country as of August 4, 2022 on a 14-day basis is 333 per hundred thousand population.

On a two-week basis, the highest incidence of COVID-19 is reported in the districts of Sofia-city - 462 per hundred thousand population, Silistra - 460 per hundred thousand, Varna - 416 per hundred thousand, Stara Zagora - 397 per hundred thousand, Burgas - 388 per hundred thousand.

According to the map of the epidemic situation, the districts of Sofia-city, Silistra, Varna and Burgas are in stage two. The level of each of the stages is determined on the basis of a mathematical model, calculating the morbidity on a two-week basis and the occupancy of hospital beds for intensive and non-intensive treatment of patients infected with the infection.

Gabrovo district is in the lowest stage - zero, and the rest of the districts are in stage one.

According to the National Operational Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted by the Council of Ministers on July 14, 2022, for the areas falling into stage two, in addition to the measures introduced in stage one - wearing a protective mask for a person in medical and health facilities, in facilities for the provision of social services, public transport and other facilities where the risk of infection is high; keeping a physical distance of at least one and a half meters; hand hygiene and surface disinfection; regular ventilation; remote work, if possible, as well as wearing a protective mask indoors in public, commercial or other facilities that provide services to citizens, as well as during various educational, sports, scientific and cultural activities and events related to with crowding.

Other mandatory measures for areas falling into stage two are the introduction of a requirement not to allow more than one person per eight square meters. in commercial establishments, limiting visits to medical facilities and specialized institutions for the provision of social services, as well as in residential-type social services for children and adults. Only visits are allowed for patients with a hospital stay of more than five days - at the discretion of the attending physician and according to the patient's state of health and the risk of infection with COVID-19; limitation of extracurricular activities and gatherings of children and youth. Stage two provides for other mandatory measures relating to schools.

The implementation of an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to exclude children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases, remains in force.

New anti-epidemic measures come into effect in Sofia from today for 15 days

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA