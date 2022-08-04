From Today until August 19: New Anti-Epidemic Measures come into force in Sofia

Society » HEALTH | August 4, 2022, Thursday // 10:38
Bulgaria: From Today until August 19: New Anti-Epidemic Measures come into force in Sofia

New anti-epidemic measures come into effect in Sofia from today for 15 days.

Masks become mandatory in closed public places such as medical facilities, pharmacies, administrative offices, commercial establishments, public transport, railway and bus stations, Sofia Airport and metro stations. In malls, masks are mandatory in separate commercial establishments not in the common areas.

Exceptions are allowed for children up to 6 years of age, those exercising indoors during physical activity, staff and customers in food and entertainment establishments, participants in congress-conference events during speeches.

In closed rooms and at the workplace, a mandatory distance of one and a half meters, regular disinfection and ventilation must be observed. Persons with symptoms of acute respiratory diseases should not be admitted to the work premises. If possible and at the discretion of the employers, to create the possibility of working remotely, or working hours with variable limits or in shifts.

In the children's facilities, an enhanced morning filter will be carried out to exclude children with clinical symptoms of illness.

There are restrictions on visits to hospitals and hospices.

/BNR

Tags: sofia, measures, masks, epidemic
