Sofia: Changes in the COVID Measures before they are Introduced Tomorrow

Society » HEALTH | August 3, 2022, Wednesday // 17:21
The Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, held a meeting with the Director of the Metropolitan Health Inspection, Dr. Dancho Penchev, in connection with the many questions received in the Ministry of Health and the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate, regarding the anti-epidemic measures that are being introduced in the territory of the Sofia region - and city, as of August 4.

During the meeting, the current epidemic situation in the capital was discussed. In connection with this, the SRHI has already issued a new order with a reduced period of validity of the anti-epidemic measures. They will be in effect from August 4 to August 19 inclusive.

The order specifies that the anti-epidemic measures do not apply to those people exercising indoors, to the staff and customers of food and entertainment establishments and to children under the age of 6.

With regard to large commercial establishments, such as malls, it has been clarified that citizens should wear protective face masks when visiting individual commercial establishments within the mall, but not in the common areas.

