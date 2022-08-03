Bulgaria: Sharp Increase in the Price of Methane, Propane-Butane becomes Cheaper

A sharp increase in the price of methane, which is used by cars equipped with methane systems, has been registered in recent days. The average price of methane is currently BGN 4.65 (EUR 2.38) /kg according to the data of the specialized platform fuelo.net and it increases literally by the hour.

On July 31, the average price was BGN 3.71/kg, with the growth being 22.1%, and a month ago, on July 3, the average price was BGN 3.51/kg.

The trend is for prices to continue to rise due to the difficulty of gas supplies in connection with the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine.

There are places in the country that sell methane above BGN 5 - for example VM Petroleum owned by Veselin Mareshki (the process of selling his gas station chain is currently underway), where cars with methane systems must pay BGN 5.24/kg. At the "Kruiz" gas stations, the average price reached BGN 6.06/kg.

At most of the big chains, the price is currently around BGN 4.50/kg.

Propane-butane, on the other hand, has become significantly cheaper, and currently, its average price is between BGN 1.21 and BGN 1.35 in various gas station chains. At the beginning of July, propane-butane was traded for BGN 1.55/l (16.63% more expensive). Both small gas stations and some of the big chains such as Lukoil (BGN 1.27/l) and OMV (BGN 1.29/l) sell below the average BGN 1.30.

Due to the decreasing oil prices on the world markets, there is also a slight decrease in the price of gasoline, with the average price of the most popular A95 being BGN 3.34 per liter. At some gas stations, it is even below BGN 3.30/l (VM Petroleum, Dieselor, "Kruiz" - from BGN 3.15 to BGN 3.21/l). The price of A98 gasoline also falls slightly - by an average of 4 cents, and within the last month it has become cheaper by 0.84% ​​- to BGN 3.55. A100 has become cheaper a little more - by 7 cents to an average price of BGN 3.69 (-1.8 %).

The average price of diesel has also decreased to BGN 3.48 from BGN 3.56/l at the beginning of July. Diesel is sold cheaper at VM Petroleum, Dieselor and "Kruiz" gas stations (between 3.31 and 3.35 BGN/l), while the big chains keep around average levels.

/Dnevnik