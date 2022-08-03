Lavrov: There are No Negotiations on a New Treaty to Reduce Nuclear Weapons

World » RUSSIA | August 3, 2022, Wednesday // 13:53
Bulgaria: Lavrov: There are No Negotiations on a New Treaty to Reduce Nuclear Weapons @Wikimedia Commons

The US has made no move to resume negotiations on a new strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty to replace the so-called “New START” from 2011, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Washington is ready to "accelerate negotiations on a new arms control framework" to replace “New START” when it expires in 2026, while President Vladimir Putin has said there can be no winners in any nuclear war.

"It has become their habit to announce things on the microphone and then forget about them," Lavrov said. "There have been no approaches to us to resume the negotiation process."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, START, nuclear, Russia, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria