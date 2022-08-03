Lavrov: There are No Negotiations on a New Treaty to Reduce Nuclear Weapons

The US has made no move to resume negotiations on a new strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty to replace the so-called “New START” from 2011, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Washington is ready to "accelerate negotiations on a new arms control framework" to replace “New START” when it expires in 2026, while President Vladimir Putin has said there can be no winners in any nuclear war.

"It has become their habit to announce things on the microphone and then forget about them," Lavrov said. "There have been no approaches to us to resume the negotiation process."

/BGNES