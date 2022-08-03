Day 161 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Officially Accused the US of Direct Intervention in the War

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

For the first time: Russia accused the US of direct intervention in the war in Ukraine

For the first time, Russia accused the United States of direct intervention in the war in Ukraine. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said that Washington approves the targets of the HIMARS systems it has provided to Kyiv. These are salvo fire systems that fire precision-guided missiles at targets up to 70 kilometers away.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Joe Biden's administration was responsible for shelling residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Donbas and other regions. So far, there has been no comment from the United States, and no independent confirmation of Moscow's statements.

The US denies that Russia destroyed American missile systems in Ukraine

The Pentagon has denied Russian claims that Moscow has destroyed six HIMARS missile systems since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. According to a spokesman for the Department of Defense in Washington, the words of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, said earlier yesterday, are false. The spokesman said the Ukrainians were "using with devastating precision and efficiency the systems, all of which are available."

Spain can’t send tanks to Kyiv

Spain cannot send its decommissioned Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine because they are in an "absolutely deplorable state" and could pose a danger to the people who operate them, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez said today.

Last month, Robles said the possibility was "on the agenda" after Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Spain was considering sending Ukraine about 40 German Leopard tanks, which are stored at a military base in Zaragoza.

Russians have strong advantages in heavy weapons and manpower, according to Zelensky

In his late video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite US artillery supplies, Ukrainian forces still cannot overcome the Russians' advantages in heavy weaponry and manpower. According to him, this is especially felt in the hostilities, especially in Donbas, where he described the situation as hell.

Zelensky also commented on the arrival of the first ship with Ukrainian grain off the coast of Turkey. According to him, now the goal is to ensure the continuity of supplies, which should also be permanent. The president again accused Russia of being responsible for the food crisis:

"Russia provoked the crisis in order to use wheat, corn and oil supplies as a weapon, as they already do with oil and gas. Of course, we are aware of who we are dealing with, and the Russian side understands that it is missing an opportunity to terrorize the world. But when it is united, when the partners fulfill the commitments, we can have the necessary result. We will see how the food initiative will work in the coming days."

Shellings in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv

The mayor of the city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, announced that the settlement was subjected to new shelling. The representative of the regional council of the Kherson region, Serhii Khlan, said that Russia is increasing its military presence in the southern part of the country by transferring amphibious units to the district.

Russia, meanwhile, said it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in the southern Mykolaiv region and in Kharkiv. The Defense Ministry also said it had destroyed seven ammunition depots in the east and south of the country, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine has regained 53 settlements in the Kherson region, which is mostly occupied by Russia, the regional governor announced.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

