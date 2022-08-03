Bulgarian Professor: The New Health Minister might Change the Approach to Controlling the Covid Epidemic
“A month ago, we warned the specialists that you should be careful with travel because the distribution of the new version of Omicron - BA.5 in Europe is consistent - it is currently also happening in our country”. Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said this on BNT
“In the last week, a reduced rate of increase in covid cases has been observed, and this is partly due to the measures taken”, he said.
"In the capital, we are quite restrained, taking into account the wishes of the people, but also the epidemic situation. The first measures for urban transport gave a result to a certain extent for the lower increase in cases, but the numbers will increase".
The new version of Omicron - BA.5, has reduced virulence, the professor explained. He also commented on the inauguration of the Acting Minister of Health Asen Medzhidiev.
"I am glad that the new minister is also the chairman of the medical college in Sofia. He started to inform himself yesterday and maybe he will take some measures to change the approach to controlling the pandemic".
Currently, there are few occupied intensive care beds, but in the capital, calls to Emergency Services related to covid are increasing. The professor explained that after becoming ill, a person stops infecting only when his/her antigen test is negative.
"Everything we do in the Capital Municipality and what is done in the Regional Health Inspectorate throughout the country is to ensure a problem-free start to the school year. Critics should know this," commented Todor Kantardzhiev.
/BNT
