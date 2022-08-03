Bulgarian Energy Regulator: The Price of Heat remains the Same for Now, It might Change from January 1

"For now, the price of thermal energy set on July 1 remains unchanged, but if there is a dramatic change in the price of components and natural gas, it is possible to get it updated on January 1 next year."

This is what Ivan Ivanov, the new-old chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (EWRC), said today to BNT. He took office again after the Constitutional Court declared that the election of Stanislav Todorov was illegal.

Today, Ivanov confirmed that EWRC will most likely approve the over 50% increase in the price of natural gas for August requested by Bulgargaz. According to Ivanov, the energy sector both in our country and in the EU is experiencing extreme difficulties and the dominant fact is Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, he admitted that in relation to gas, EWRC does not have much power to influence.

"At a price of almost BGN 300 (EUR 153.38) /MWh, we are starting to look for a regulatory change that would guarantee the fulfillment of the functions of the public supplier Bulgargaz up to the regulated market - where the district heating and gas distribution companies are. For them, supplies must strictly be based on the principle of minimum expenses," he added.

He recalled that the heating plants use about 30% of the total consumption of natural gas in our country and that supplies have been confirmed for them.

According to him, Bulgargaz and the government should have started talks on signing a long-term contract for natural gas supplies as early as March 31, after the issuance of Vladimir Putin's decree on payments in rubles. He emphasized that the Komotini - Stara Zagora interconnector should be put into operation as soon as possible.

"Act 14 has been signed, acts 15 and 16 are to be signed. The prices there are extremely attractive for Bulgaria, much lower than the spot market, including the prices of liquefied natural gas. If this happens, Bulgarian citizens will already feel in October price reduction"

The other important thing for our country is the completion of the terminal in Alexandroupolis by the end of 2023 - as we participate in it with 20%.

"Then there will be no way to say now that there are no slots where tankers can be unloaded, and Bulgaria will have guaranteed supplies precisely on the basis of this terminal with regasification"

The EWRC has not yet received the documents for the ordered 7 cargo ships with liquefied gas from Kiril Petkov's government, Ivan Ivanov said. According to him, tankers are the lighter side of supplies, and EWRC will request an urgent meeting with the Acting Minister of Energy today.

Ivanov again stated that there are documents that can prove that Bulgargaz bought Russian gas through an "intermediary" again after the suspension of supplies from Gazprom, and this increased the price by 20%. For which month and relative to which basis - it was not clear.

We remind you that Bulgaria has never said that it will not buy Russian gas. Bulgaria refused to fulfill the ultimatum of a single Russian trading company - "Gazprom". After the country was dependent on Moscow for 90% of its supplies and after "Gazprom" stopped fulfilling its obligations, "Bulgargaz" still somehow had to supply gas and therefore used the services of the so-called by Ivanov and the opposition - "intermediaries". All over the rest of the world they are called traders.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ