COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospitalized Patients remains High

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 1,951. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. Most of the new cases are in Sofia, Burgas and Varna. 10 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

In the last 24 hours, 7,760 tests for COVID-19 were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 25.14 percent.

To date, 1,040 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, of which 58 are in intensive care units. There are 189 new hospital admissions. 1,125 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,148,341. There are currently 25,973 active cases.

A total of 37,414 people have lost their battle with the deadly virus out of the 1,211,728 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 2,896 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,478,718 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

