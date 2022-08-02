High Tensions: China and US scramble Fighter Jets, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan

Chinese warplanes flew near the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait. At that time, American fighter jets were raised in the skies over Taiwan to prevent the threat. Usually, neither side crosses the midline. Although the planes have returned, Chinese ships are still dangerously close to the island.

This was reported by Reuters, citing its sources.

BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite repeated warnings from mainland China. https://t.co/FNi1QJJdaN pic.twitter.com/mTgAsC4j9W — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2022

All military units of the Chinese army have been put on the highest level of readiness. According to local residents, armored vehicles were spotted in the area opposite Taiwan. At the same time, China's skies remain open to conventional aircraft, and there are many cargo ships off the coast.

The tension between the countries arose around the arrival in Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. In connection with her visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has already stated that "the United States will pay the price."

"Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will be a gross interference in China's internal affairs and will lead to very serious events and dire consequences. The Chinese side once again warns the US that the PRC is on high alert, that the Chinese military will by no means remain a passive observer and will definitely take decisive and effective countermeasures to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stressed.

Japanese media reported that eight fighter jets and five refueling planes took off from the US base in Japan. They will probably escort the plane.

We recall that it was previously reported that Taiwan had raised its military readiness for Pelosi's expected visit.

Minutes before 6 p.m. Bulgarian time, the speaker of the US House of Representatives landed in Taipei. She is the most senior American politician to visit Taiwan in the past 25 years.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews