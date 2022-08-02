Bulgaria Air with an Additional Flight to Athens from September 9

The beautiful and captivating Greek capital Athens is a favorite destination of millions of tourists. The welcoming city has diverse and interesting tourist attractions and beautiful beaches that amaze every visitor who dares to touch the culture and amazing nature of this place.

Due to the huge interest in the heart of Ancient Greece and to ensure maximum comfort and convenience travel, from September 9 until the end of the summer season (October 28), "Bulgaria Air" will offer passengers an additional flight on the Sofia-Athens-Sofia route. It will be scheduled on a travel-friendly day - Friday, making planning your dream vacation even easier.

The national carrier's additional flight to the beautiful Greek capital connects with the evening flight to Varna. Thus, the inhabitants of the sea capital will have the opportunity to drive to colorful Athens even more easily and comfortably.

Safe, secure and peaceful transportation for passengers is the number one priority of the national carrier. Bulgaria Air has taken the highest possible hygiene and organizational measures on board. Before each flight, the planes are disinfected with special preparations, as well as with a special UV machine, which is proven to destroy all viruses and bacteria from the smooth surfaces. It thoroughly treats all surfaces that passengers can touch. The airline's planes are also equipped with the special air HEPA filters, which eliminate up to 99.998% of all known bacteria and viruses in the air and refresh the cabin air every few minutes. In addition and in line with the recommendations of the aviation and health authorities, hot water, soaps and disinfectants are provided on board the aircraft.

For more information about the additional flight to Athens, follow the Bulgaria Air website and the airline's social networks.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgaria Air