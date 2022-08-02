COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 2,600 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two thousand six hundred and ten new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 64.52% of them were not vaccinated, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected with 10,204 tests, which means that the positive tests were 25.58% of those performed.

There were 24 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 95.83% of them were unvaccinated. With this, the victims since the start of the pandemic reached 37,404, and the total number of confirmed cases - 1,209,777.

Of these, 1,147,216 were cured, including 1,610 in the last 24 hours.

25,157 of the cases remain active. Of these, exactly 1,000 have been hospitalized, 59 are in intensive care unitс. The number of newly admitted to hospitals for the last day is 275, of them 79.27% ​​are unvaccinated.

In total, 4,475,822 doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus were administered in Bulgaria, including 1,594 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,064,814 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 826,013 received a booster dose, and 39,640 received a second booster.

/BTA