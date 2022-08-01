The 47th Bulgarian Parliament with a Report: 84 Laws and 122 Decisions were Adopted

The 47th National Assembly adopted 84 laws and 122 decisions, 141 hours and 7 minutes is the time used to implement the control function of the parliament.

Here is a report on the legislative activity and parliamentary control of the 47th National Assembly:

Legislative activity

During its mandate, the 47th National Assembly adopted 84 laws, 122 decisions and one declaration. This is indicated by a report prepared by the Directorate "Plenary Sessions, Parliamentary Control and Final Texts" of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Press Center.

The Parliament had 99 plenary sessions, 9 of which were extraordinary.

A total of 214 draft laws were submitted to the 47th National Assembly, 131 of which were introduced by representatives of the people. During the mandate, 195 draft decisions were received in the parliament, of which 181 were from people's representatives, as well as 3 projects for addresses and declarations.

During its third session (from May 4 to July 29, 2022), the 47th National Assembly held 40 plenary sessions, four of which were extraordinary. During this period, the deputies adopted 47 laws and one decision.

Parliamentary control

In the 47th National Assembly, 2374 questions were asked and there were 108 inquiries. Parliamentary control was conducted in 25 plenary sessions for the Friday parliamentary control and in one extraordinary plenary session for parliamentary control. Blitzcontrol was held in 9 meetings, where 85 questions were asked by people's representatives from all parliamentary groups.

The parliamentary time used to carry out the control function of the National Assembly for the mandate is 141 hours and 07 minutes.

In this period, the forms of parliamentary control used were questions and inquiries, blitz control, debates on questions, hearings and votes of no confidence. 18 hearings were held under Art. 110 of the Rules for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly, three debates on the questions and one vote of no confidence was voted, which was successful.

Of the questions asked, 1,840 were answered in writing, and 534 were answered orally. Of the inquiries, 62 were answered in writing, and 46 were answered orally. 1968 questions and 74 inquiries were answered, and 101 questions and 4 inquiries were withdrawn.

The largest number of questions and inquiries during the mandate were submitted by people's representatives from the parliamentary group of GERB-SDS - 928 questions and 40 inquiries. 554 questions and 12 inquiries were asked by the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria"; from the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" - 315 questions and 12 inquiries, from the parliamentary group of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” - 217 questions and 9 inquiries; from the parliamentary group of the "Vazrazhdane" party - 133 questions and 34 inquiries; from the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian Socialist Party - 139 questions and one inquiry and from the parliamentary group of “There Is Such a People” - 110 questions and one inquiry.

During the third session, 715 questions and 15 inquiries were asked, there were 6 hearings and one debate per inquiry. Parliamentary control was conducted in 10 Friday plenary sessions and blitz control - in three plenary sessions, where 25 questions were asked. The parliamentary time used for the implementation of the control function of the National Assembly is 53 hours and 28 minutes.

Of the questions asked, 623 were answered in writing, and 92 were answered orally. 552 questions were answered and 26 were withdrawn.

Of the submitted inquiries, 9 were written and 6 were oral. 7 inquiries were answered and two questions were withdrawn.

The largest number of questions and inquiries during the third session were submitted by people's representatives from the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria", who asked 234 questions and two inquiries. The parliamentary group of GERB-SDS asked 171 questions and 7 inquiries, from the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" - 173 questions and 2 inquiries, from the parliamentary group of BSP - 51 questions, from the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane" - 48 questions and two inquiries, from the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" - 36 questions, from the parliamentary group of DPS - 11 questions and 2 inquiries.

