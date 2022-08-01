Bulgaria: 9 Accidents with 1 Fatality since the Morning on the Trakia Highway
Nine accidents with one fatality occurred on the Trakia highway in the Plovdiv region this morning.
Serious accidents made it difficult to travel to Burgas.
The reason for the traffic jams is the laying of asphalt in one of the lanes.
In the area of the 130th kilometer, two cars collided.
One car flipped onto its roof. Three people were traveling in it, and all three were hospitalized, one of them died.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Critical Low Level of the Danube River
- » The Fire in Emilian Gebrev's Ammunition Warehouses near Karnobat has been completely Extinguished
- » Bulgaria: Explosion and Fire in an Ammunition Warehouse near Karnobat
- » Bomb Threat closed Sofia Airport, People were Evacuated
- » Bulgaria: A Head-On Collision between two Trucks Closed the Rishki Pass
- » Several People were Injured in Sofia because of a 19-year-old with Alcohol and Drugs in his Blood