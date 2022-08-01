Bulgaria: 9 Accidents with 1 Fatality since the Morning on the Trakia Highway

Nine accidents with one fatality occurred on the Trakia highway in the Plovdiv region this morning.

Serious accidents made it difficult to travel to Burgas.

The reason for the traffic jams is the laying of asphalt in one of the lanes.

In the area of the 130th kilometer, two cars collided.

One car flipped onto its roof. Three people were traveling in it, and all three were hospitalized, one of them died.

/BNT