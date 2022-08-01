Bulgaria can receive up to 1,820 doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Brussels

August 1, 2022
Bulgaria: Bulgaria can receive up to 1,820 doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Brussels @Flickr

Of the 160,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines purchased by the European Commission (EC), Bulgaria is scheduled for 1,820 doses, Mediapool reports, citing the Ministry of Health. The vaccine is from the Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic.

The receipt of the doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine will be carried out upon conclusion of a donation agreement between each member country and the EC, and it is envisaged that the vaccines will be distributed proportionally, taking into account the population of each member country. It is yet to be specified how and to which groups of people the vaccine will be administered. At the moment, 4 cases of monkeypox have been registered in Bulgaria.

/Dnevnik

