Critical Low Level of the Danube River

Society » INCIDENTS | August 1, 2022, Monday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Critical Low Level of the Danube River @kvorum-silistra.info

Critically low level of the Danube River. Shipping in the Bulgarian section has almost stopped. The situation is similar in the upper course of the river in Germany, Serbia and Hungary. Dozens of cargo and cruise ships await at ports and transit stops.

"It takes skill to manage in these conditions. For 10 years we have not observed such a critical situation. The companies are suffering huge losses", said Alexander Kamenov, captain of a Bulgarian ship.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

