COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospitalized Patients is Increasing
497 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. There were 1,903 tests done.
Three people died of coronavirus in 24 hours, and 380 were cured. There are 24,181 active cases of the infection.
977 people are in hospitals, and 56 are in intensive care units. During the past 24 hours, 79 doses of vaccines were administered.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria can receive up to 1,820 doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Brussels
- » Bulgaria: Hospital Referrals are now Issued Electronically
- » As of Today: Covid Measures will be Introduced in Four Regions around Bulgaria
- » EU Countries will Jointly Buy Flu Vaccines in the event of a Pandemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,770 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,944 New Cases in the Last 24 hours