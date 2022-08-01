COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospitalized Patients is Increasing

August 1, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospitalized Patients is Increasing @Pixabay

497 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. There were 1,903 tests done.

Three people died of coronavirus in 24 hours, and 380 were cured. There are 24,181 active cases of the infection.

977 people are in hospitals, and 56 are in intensive care units. During the past 24 hours, 79 doses of vaccines were administered.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
