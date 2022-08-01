Bulgaria: Hospital Referrals are now Issued Electronically
As of today, referrals for entering a hospital will now be issued electronically, the Ministry of Health reminds.
The entire process - from the patient's admission to the medical facility through diagnosis and treatment to the issuance of the epicrisis - becomes digital, and all medical documents will be part of the relevant patient file.
Through the National Health Information System, it will be possible to monitor how many patients have entered the hospital structures and how they have been treated, thus providing real-time information on available beds.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria can receive up to 1,820 doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Brussels
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospitalized Patients is Increasing
- » As of Today: Covid Measures will be Introduced in Four Regions around Bulgaria
- » EU Countries will Jointly Buy Flu Vaccines in the event of a Pandemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,770 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,944 New Cases in the Last 24 hours