Bulgaria: Hospital Referrals are now Issued Electronically

As of today, referrals for entering a hospital will now be issued electronically, the Ministry of Health reminds.

The entire process - from the patient's admission to the medical facility through diagnosis and treatment to the issuance of the epicrisis - becomes digital, and all medical documents will be part of the relevant patient file.

Through the National Health Information System, it will be possible to monitor how many patients have entered the hospital structures and how they have been treated, thus providing real-time information on available beds.

/BNR

