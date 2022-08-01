Tensions last night between Serbs and Kosovars

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 1, 2022, Monday // 08:12
Bulgaria: Tensions last night between Serbs and Kosovars @News Unrolled

The authorities in Pristina have postponed for a month the entry into force of the ban on cars with Serbian registrations moving in Kosovo. The ban, which was supposed to apply from today, caused tension yesterday.

The Kosovo authorities decided to postpone the implementation of the controversial decision by a month after consultations with EU and US partners. Yesterday evening, residents of northern Kosovo, populated mainly by Serbs, erected barricades on key roads in protest against the authorities' intentions to start re-registration of Kosovo citizens' private cars registered in Serbia from today.

The blockade was also provoked by the decision of the government of Kosovo to change their personal documents issued by the Serbian authorities with those issued by the authorities of Kosovo. The checkpoints between Kosovo and central Serbia were also blocked.

Earlier, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said it was a reciprocal measure, as the authorities of Serbia, which does not recognize Kosovo's independence, demand the same from Kosovars who enter Serbian territory.

Late last night, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited the General Staff in Belgrade and denied reports that Belgrade was amassing troops along its southern border.

Blockades in Northern Kosovo over the same dispute over car registration plates came to an end at the end of September last year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kosovo, Serbian, registration, blockade
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria