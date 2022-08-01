As of Today: Covid Measures will be Introduced in Four Regions around Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 1, 2022, Monday // 08:05
Bulgaria: As of Today: Covid Measures will be Introduced in Four Regions around Bulgaria @Pixabay

As of today, temporary anti-epidemic measures against the spread of Covid-19 are being introduced in the regions of Varna, Pleven, Shumen and Targovishte.

In Varna, masks again become mandatory in shops and in public transport, as well as in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions for social services, administrations, stations. In childcare facilities, the filter for children with symptoms must be strengthened.

Hospital visits will only be allowed for patients admitted for more than 5 days, at the discretion of the attending physician.

In Pleven, masks are also mandatory on public transport.

In the city, in addition to public vehicles, masks also become mandatory for all persons in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, drugstores, and social service locations. Employers are obliged to organize relevant measures, indicated in an order of the Regional Health Inspectorate if the work is remote. A distance of 1.5m. is required in commercial establishments, including the provision of hand sanitizer. The morning filter for childcare facilities is being strengthened to prevent children with clinical symptoms of coronavirus from being admitted. The control of this order is carried out by the RHI, the Ministry of the Interior and the mayors of the 11 municipalities. The measures are set until August 31.

