Bulgaria: Explosion and Fire in an Ammunition Warehouse near Karnobat

An explosion occurred around 4 o'clock this morning in an ammunition warehouse of the "EMKO" company near Karnobat.

A fire ensued, which has now been extinguished. No people were injured.

The scene of the accident was surveyed by drone, the area will remain cordoned off for 72 hours.

The owner of the company, Emiliyan Gebrev, explained to Bulgarian National Radio that the warehouse contained obsolete ammunition that had been ordered by companies, but had not been paid for, and was stored there:

"It is not about any human error, because there is no human error. At 4:00 a.m. an explosion was heard and then the warehouse caught fire. What was inside no one can say. It is forbidden to go inside for 24 hours, but these are basically ammunitions that are no longer needed at the factory. Some company once ordered something, then due to non-payment they did not receive the product, and this is what do we do with it, we store it".

There is no danger to the population, said the deputy mayor of Karnobat, Stefka Ivanova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR