Bulgarian Minister: The Increase in Price of Gas is 54% not 90% because of the Deal with Azerbaijan
Resigned Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that Bulgargaz's proposal to increase the price of blue fuel by 54 percent in August was not due to the middlemen.
"I don't think that the speculation with the intermediaries is sustainable, looking at the structure of the market. Unfortunately, at the moment the price of the European index is over 200 euros. The last month the increase is over 90 and a few percent. The truth is that we balance with quantities and the fact that there is already natural gas from Azerbaijan results in the increase being 54%, not 90%," he said.
Nikolov stated that the most important thing is to ensure quantities of gas, as a mechanism has been developed and applied during the winter months to compensate consumers, and the next government will consider whether to implement the scheme.
"That is, the formula for solving the problem is a little easier for the next government. It is whether and in what amount there should be compensation for expenses during the winter period."
/BNR
