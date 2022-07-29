Bulgaria: The Water in Burgas will Increases in Price by nearly 60%, in Vratsa - by 15%
From August 1, the price of water in Burgas will increase by nearly 60 percent, and in Vratsa - by 15 percent. Thus, starting next month, a cubic meter of water in Burgas will cost BGN 4 and 39 cents including VAT, and in Vratsa - BGN 3 and 74 cents.
This was decided by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation at its meeting today, in which the chairman of the regulator, Ivan Ivanov, returned by the parliament to his post, also participated.
The prices of water services in the towns of Vidin, Yambol, Radomir and Breznik are to be discussed.
/Nova
