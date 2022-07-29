Bulgaria: Special Permits for Small Photovoltaic Power Plants are No Longer Required

Business » ENERGY | July 29, 2022, Friday // 10:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Special Permits for Small Photovoltaic Power Plants are No Longer Required @Pixabay

There are no special permits and licenses for the construction of small photovoltaic plants for own needs up to 10 kilowatts. This was decided by the parliament, adopting in the 1st reading changes to the Territorial Planning Act.

With the amendment, the construction of the so-called roof photovoltaics will only take place with a notification regime.

The proposal of "Vazrazhdane" that owners of electric cars could install a charging point in the common parking spaces of a housing cooperative without requiring permission from the condominium and without having to issue a special building permit was not accepted.

/BNT

