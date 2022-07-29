EU Countries will Jointly Buy Flu Vaccines in the event of a Pandemic

The European Commission has signed a framework agreement for the joint supply of influenza vaccines. The document was initialed by the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA).

"Preparation is essential in the event of a public health emergency. The Covid pandemic has shown us irrefutable evidence of this. Today we are preparing the possibilities for every European to have access to 85 million doses of pandemic flu vaccine. This is the best defense for our citizens, no matter what pandemic situation we find ourselves in tomorrow," commented European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

It is an opportunity to buy up to 85 million doses of Adjupanrix vaccine on demand from the British pharmaceutical company GSK. The agreement includes delivery to 12 EU member states as well as a number of other countries.

The European Commission notes that "although it is difficult to predict an influenza pandemic, it is important to be prepared for it". The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of coordination between European countries on cross-border health threats. And the goal of the joint public procurement mechanism is to "ensure fairer access to specific medical countermeasures and increase security of supply at more balanced prices for the participating countries," the European Commission adds.

