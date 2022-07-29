COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,770 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, 1,770 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria, according to the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.
There were 6539 tests done.
The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,204,264. There are 22,689 active cases.
All cured in number are 1,144,215. In the last 24 hours - 1001 people.
998 are hospitalized. 52 people were placed in intensive care units.
The total number of deaths from the coronavirus is 37,360. For the last reporting period, 4 people lost the battle with the infection.
