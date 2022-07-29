Bulgaria: Crisis Centers for Ukrainian Refugees are in need of Food Products
After the first wave of refugees in Bulgaria, crisis centers continue to help people.
In one of the centers in Sofia, people from areas where there is occupation are currently coming and in need of help.
"The wave continues. Some people leave, but others come," Elena Kotseva from the "Mother Ukraine" foundation said.
She worries that the food at the center runs out very quickly. Unfortunately, the donation campaign has declined, and they have small children and babies born here.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 156 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Strikes Kyiv and Kharkiv, while Ukraine tries to Retake the South
- » Day 155 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv’s Counter-Offensive towards Kherson is gaining Momentum
- » Day 154 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia claims to have Seized Ukraine's largest Coal-Fired Power Plant
- » At the 17th Bled Strategic Forum on Ukraine and the Crisis of the Multilateral World
- » Day 153 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky calls for New Sanctions against Russia over the Gas Racket
- » Boris Johnson will Visit Ukraine before his Resignation