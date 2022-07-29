Bulgaria: Crisis Centers for Ukrainian Refugees are in need of Food Products

World » UKRAINE | July 29, 2022, Friday // 10:00
After the first wave of refugees in Bulgaria, crisis centers continue to help people.

In one of the centers in Sofia, people from areas where there is occupation are currently coming and in need of help.

"The wave continues. Some people leave, but others come," Elena Kotseva from the "Mother Ukraine" foundation said.

She worries that the food at the center runs out very quickly. Unfortunately, the donation campaign has declined, and they have small children and babies born here.

