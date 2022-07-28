Bulgarian PM Petkov: We Propose the Delivery of 7 New Ships with Liquefied Natural Gas

The Cabinet of the resigned Kiril Petkov gathered at its last regular meeting today.

"We have very good results to brag about. Although we have a few days left until the last moment, we will solve the big tasks and challenges facing the country", Kiril Petkov addressed his colleagues.

In front of the media, he listed part of the cabinet's agenda:

The Ministry of Energy will make a proposal to conclude a contract for 7 liquefied gas cargo ships to improve energy security. The condition for receiving them is that next month the caretaker government will provide the energy infrastructure.

"The contract is an important step for the team together with the EC to ensure natural gas for the winter months. Thus, the cabinet solves an essential part of the task of ensuring energy security and makes it easier for the next government to finish what it started by ensuring continuity," Petkov emphasized

The government will adopt the new electricity price compensation program for non-household consumers.

"Considered from July 1 to September 30, the ceiling of BGN 250 will be ensured for the end users, thus the government has ensured predictability for the business for the coming months in the conditions of household challenges," said Petkov.

BGN 150 million will be given for the measure of 25% discount per liter of fuel. A working group between the Customs Agency and the National Revenue Agency to limit the export of oil products of Russian origin as of December 5.

"The fulfillment of the conditions under the EU derogation will give the possibility for a greater supply of fuels on the Bulgarian market and this will suppress the price of fuels," said the Prime Minister.

The Council of Ministers will propose a decision to the Ministry of Planning and Development for the financing of 302 projects for 196 municipalities with a population of 5.9 million. BGN 50 million is also allocated for the repair of 175 kindergartens and schools - for roof repairs and energy-saving measures.

A report by the Minister of the Environment will be heard and it will become clear what sanctions will be imposed on the "Brickel" TPP for air pollution in Galabovo.

The Minister of Justice will present a ready bill for the protection of whistleblowers on corruption and other violations.

"This bill is an important step along the way in our fight against corruption," said Kiril Petkov.

The agenda of the meeting included 37 items.

Other interesting ones include: adoption of an annual report on the state of national security in 2021; report on approving the terms of a draft contract for "General Civil Liability" insurance covering liability for nuclear damage at the Kozloduy NPP; a draft decision on the temporary closure of the Bulgarian consulate in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT