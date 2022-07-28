Bulgarian Politics: BSP Officially Returned an Unfulfilled Cabinet Mandate to the President

BSP representatives today returned to President Rumen Radev the unfulfilled third exploratory mandate to form a government, which ended the last opportunity to form a government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Georgi Svilenski, pointed out that within the last 10 days the “Left” has made every effort to form a government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly.

The head of state is about to dissolve the parliament and set a date for early elections.

"Together with the unfulfilled mandate, the ruling coalition bequeaths to the cabinet the crisis in the energy sector, which can turn into a collapse of the economy and the social system," commented Rumen Radev in turn, who pointed out that this is the government's heaviest legacy.

The president called on the deputies for a quick decision on the chairman of EWRC.

The leader of the “Left”, Kornelia Ninova, said for her part that "we made every effort to solve the problem with Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC)":

"We fully understand the burden of the EWRC not working in the coming difficult months. In this regard, Mr. President, we would like to know, too, do you intend to extend the work of the parliament so that this problem can be solved? ".

To which the President replied:

"Once again, I call on the National Assembly to find a solution to this extremely important case by the end of this week."

Ninova: We will not be responsible for the energy crisis

“The BSP does not want and will not be responsible for what is happening in the energy sector, and the criticisms that President Rumen Radev made earlier today about the chaos left in the sector are not accepted”, said the leader of the “Left”, Kornelia Ninova, after the return of the unfulfilled mandate for cabinet.

Ninova recommended that the criticism should be directed not at the resigned cabinet and the BSP, but at "There Is Such a People", which she pointed out as the specific culprit for what happened, since the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov is their nominee:

"A new EWRC chairman cannot be elected in two days and the president knows it very well".

In addition, Kornelia Ninova stated that the president is from the circle of people who overthrew the ruling coalition: “The president has not stopped criticizing this government since its first day, even though he created ‘We Continue the Change’”.

"Obviously there will be no paper ballots and that's a problem for us," she added.

/BNR