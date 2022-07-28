COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,944 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 1,944, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. During the day, 7,833 tests were performed, with positive samples amounting to 24.82 percent.

There are 21,924 active cases of the disease in the country, and 902 have been cured in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 6 people have died from COVID-19. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 37,356.

There are 968 hospitalized, of which 50 are being treated in intensive care units. There are 145 new hospital admissions, and 76.55 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The administered doses of vaccines for the day are 3,941. To date, a total of 4,467,738 doses have been administered in Bulgaria.

