Bulgarian Politics: The "Petkov" Cabinet will hold its Last Regular Meeting

The coalition government, headed by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, will hold its last regular meeting today (July 28). Its first sitting was on December 14, 2021, exactly a month after the last parliamentary election (on November 14), which means that its life lasted about seven and a half months. The Petkov cabinet ranks second among regular governments after November 10, 1989 with the shortest life - the record for the shortest managerial term of a regular cabinet is held by the second government of Andrey Lukanov, which was in power for about three months at the end in 1990

This happens after the cabinet received a vote of no confidence from the National Assembly on June 22. The parliamentary groups of GERB, “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS), "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and "Vazrazhdane" voted against the government, with which Slavi Trifonov's party overthrew a cabinet in which there were four of his ministers - the foreign minister Teodora Genchovska, the regional minister Grozdan Karadjov, the energy minister Alexander Nikolov and the sports minister Radostin Vasilev, who in the meantime left the formation with six more MPs from the parliamentary group of TISP.

All three attempts to form a new government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly failed. The exploratory mandates given by President Rumen Radev to "We Continue the Change" (as the largest formation in the parliament), GERB (as the formation with the second largest parliamentary group) and BSP (by Radev's choice) were not successfully implemented, and the socialists will return the unfulfilled third term of the president at 10 o'clock today.

The last cabinet meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. The agenda includes the discussion of 37 points. The more interesting among them are:

Adoption of an annual report on the state of national security in 2021;

Report on approving the terms of the draft contract for "General Civil Liability" insurance covering liability for nuclear damage of "Kozloduy NPP";

Draft decision approving the Bulgarian Development Bank as a recipient of loans with a state guarantee;

Draft decision on the temporary closure of the Bulgarian consulate in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg;

Draft decision to approve a draft law on the protection of people reporting or publicly disclosing information about violations.

/Dnevnik