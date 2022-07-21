Bulgargaz proposes to Increase the Price of the Blue Fuel by nearly 54% in August

"Bulgargaz" submitted an application to Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for the price of natural gas in August, with which it proposes to increase the price of the blue fuel by 53.4%. The public supplier insists on a price of gas of BGN 286.84 per megawatt hour without access, transmission, excise and VAT prices.

The application was entered into EWRC on 21/07/2022 but appeared on the website of the energy regulator today.

It is not yet clear how the price of the blue fuel for August will be approved, as this must be done at a meeting of the EWRC. However, after the decision of the Constitutional Court, which declared the election of the previous chairman Stanislav Todorov to be null and void, the energy regulator currently has no acting chairman who has the authority to convene a meeting.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT