US Ambassador: Politicians in Bulgaria take advantage of Russian Propaganda for short-term Benefits

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 27, 2022, Wednesday // 14:03
Politicians in Bulgaria take advantage of Russian propaganda and manipulation to accumulate short-term benefits”. This is what the US Ambassador Herro Mustafa said at a forum in Sofia dedicated to war in the digital age, BNR reports.

"What I see here, speaking as a partner and ally of Bulgaria, are politicians who take advantage of the manipulation to achieve short-term benefit. But the effect has long-term consequences and is devastating for society - it undermines trust, increases fear. In this digital information war, the battlefield extends as far as the technological universe goes," the diplomat added.

She notes that many people in Bulgaria have realized that Russia has nothing to offer them but "lies and wars".

"And I have personally witnessed the strength that Bulgarians and the people of the region have shown to unite against this threat, to help the Ukrainian people in a time of crisis, to show their extraordinary support to the victims of this conflict, to open their homes for the refugees," also said Ambassador Mustafa.

