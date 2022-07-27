No Passports Required: Bulgarians will only Travel with an Identity Card to Turkey

Business » TOURISM | July 27, 2022, Wednesday // 11:08
Bulgaria: No Passports Required: Bulgarians will only Travel with an Identity Card to Turkey @Nova

Bulgarian citizens will be able to enter Turkey without passports, but only with identity cards, Turkish media reports, citing a decree of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in today's issue of the Turkish state newspaper, BTA reports.

According to the decision, Bulgarians will be able to enter the country with an identity card in the cases of transit or tourist visits for up to 90 days within 180 days, according to the published decision.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, identity card, Bulgarian, passports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria