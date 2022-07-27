A Law will Prohibit the Sale of Nitrous Oxide or “Laughing Gas” to Minors in Bulgaria

The sale of nitrous oxide or "laughing gas" (in Bulgaria called “paradise gas” or rayski gas/райски газ) to minors will be prohibited. This envisages a bill to amend the Child Protection Act, which has been submitted in Parliament.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of the Economy and former chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) Dimitar Margaritov on BNT. “The use of ‘paradise’ gas has reached epidemic proportions among teenagers,” he stressed.

From today, the CPC carries out massive checks through all possible channels, including in the online space as a rapid response unit. The first step is to stop use by youth and children. Where the supply of such a substance is found, orders will be issued to temporarily stop the sale, the deputy minister added.

This order will be able to be issued during the inspection. Two things follow from it - first, the inspectors will take a sample of the item to check in a laboratory whether the particular substance is dangerous to health. The second step is requiring traders to submit a risk assessment.

"To prove that what they offer to their customers corresponds to the product safety requirements," explained Margaritov.

Reports at home and abroad are categorical that the use of nitrous oxide in large quantities leads to permanent damage to health, sometimes even a risk to life.

