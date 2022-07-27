Bulgaria: A Head-On Collision between two Trucks Closed the Rishki Pass

The Rishki Pass is closed due to a serious accident between two trucks, one driver was burned alive in the cabin, reports BGNES.

The Rishki Pass is closed due to the serious accident that occurred at 05:48 a.m. this morning. Two heavy trucks collided head-on. As a result of the head-on impact, the trucks caught fire and two hours after the accident, extinguishing operations continued.

Two fire trucks from the Karnobat fire service and a third team from Aytos are involved.

One of the drivers, according to initial data, a foreign citizen, most likely burned in the truck's cabin.

The second driver, who is a Bulgarian citizen, managed to get out unharmed.

His truck was carrying coal, and firefighting efforts are currently aimed at neutralizing the possibility of the cargo catching fire.

Traffic is redirected from the "Han Krum" motel - for those coming from Shumen, through Kamchia - Saedinenie - Lyulyakovo - Prosenik, and those coming from Karnobat can use the Kotlen Pass.

