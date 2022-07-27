COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,191 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
Out of the 8,036 coronavirus tests performed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 2,191 have turned out to be positive - just over 27 percent, according to the latest data in the Unified Information Portal.
Active cases are currently 20,888.
1376 people were cured during the day. Eight died, and six of them were not vaccinated.
199 people were admitted to hospitals and now there are a total of 957 hospitalized, with 48 of them in intensive care units.
In 24 hours, 3,561 doses of vaccine were administered.
/BTA
