UK: TV debate between the Conservative Candidates Ended after the Presenter Fainted on Air
Turmoil on air during the second televised debate between the candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party in Great Britain.
The host of the debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss asked a question, but as the Foreign Secretary was answering there was suddenly a loud noise and Truss herself exclaimed "Oh my God!". Seconds later, the broadcast was interrupted. It turned out that the presenter had fainted.
Talk TV, which ran the debate in conjunction with the Sun newspaper, reported that presenter Kate McCann is fine and has received medical attention. Truss and Sunak will meet again on the air of another television.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Erdogan and Putin will Meet in Sochi
- » Russia withdraws from the International Space Station
- » At the 17th Bled Strategic Forum on Ukraine and the Crisis of the Multilateral World
- » Medvedev: European Intellectuals suffer from severe Diarrhea for Fear of Freezing Out
- » Day 153 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky calls for New Sanctions against Russia over the Gas Racket
- » Former Macedonian PM accused Sofia of a Plan for a Second Bulgarian State in the Balkans