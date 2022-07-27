EC: Bulgaria will be able to Request a Derogation from Reducing Gas Consumption

Bulgaria will be able to request a derogation (exception, partial cancellation) from the reduction of gas consumption if it is highly dependent on it as a raw material for the main productions, according to the European Commission. Yesterday, the Council of the EU decided that member states will voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15 percent from August 1 to March 31 next year.

"Bulgaria is not an island like Ireland, Malta or Cyprus so that its gas transmission network is cut off from the European one. Nor is its network synchronized with the Russian one like those of the Baltic states," the European Commission emphasizes. From there, they remind that our country is well connected with other member states.

However, in principle, all kinds of derogations are possible. Everything will depend on the specific situation.

At the same time, according to EU auditors, it is possible that the REPowerEU plan to reduce the Community's dependence on Russian fossil fuels will not achieve its goals. They cite calculations by the European Commission, according to which additional investments of 210 billion euros are needed. However, the total amount of additional financing provided is only EUR 20 billion.

Other sources of funding are outside the Commission's control and depend on the willingness of Member States to use remaining loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility or to transfer funds earmarked for other EU policies, such as cohesion policy and rural development.

EU auditors, therefore, warn that the amount of funding actually provided may be insufficient to cover expected investment.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck commented on the decision as follows:

"We have taken an important, very important step. It shows that Europe remains united, that Europe is able to achieve unity and send a strong signal just as Nord Stream supplies are cut by another 20%. To Putin and Russia: You will not to divide us".

Member countries agreed that reduced consumption should not affect households, health and defense.

So far, only Hungary has opposed yesterday’s agreement.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR