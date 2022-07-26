Every Bulgarian Citizen will be able to Apply for Electronic Criminal Record Certificate from September

Every Bulgarian citizen, regardless of where he/she was born, will be able to request and receive an electronic certificate of criminal record (or Electronic Conviction Status Certificate), including if he/she has been convicted or rehabilitated. The only condition for this is to have a qualified electronic signature (QEP).

This is provided for by changes in Ordinance No. 8 of 26.06.2008 on the functions and organization of the activity of criminal records bureaus, prepared in the Ministry of Justice and published for public discussion today.

With the changes, the scope of electronic criminal record certificates, which until now were issued only to unconvicted persons and to those born on the territory of Bulgaria, is also significantly expanded.

The amendments to the regulation provide that electronic criminal record certificates and official electronic criminal record certificates will now be issued for:

· Unconvicted

· Convicted

· Rehabilitated

· Amnestied and/or with imposed administrative penalties under Art. 78a of the Criminal Code

The purpose of the amendments is to ease the administrative burden on citizens by saving them the need to personally apply for a criminal record certificate at the criminal record bureaus.

This will become possible after the commissioning of the newly built Centralized Automated Information System "Judicial Status" with a central database and its integration with other information systems, scheduled for September 1, 2022. The Centralized System is created and maintained by the Ministry of Justice.

Requesting electronic criminal record certificates will also be possible for Bulgarian citizens who were not born in Bulgaria. The online service in the Centralized Automated Information System "Judicial Status" will also be available from abroad, provided the applicant has a QEP.

The electronic criminal record certificates issued will be official identification documents.

Centralized automated information system "Judicial Status" will exchange information on an official basis with external systems such as Information System "Execution of Sentences" (ISES), the Unified Information System of the Courts (UISC), the Unified Information System for Combating Crime (UISCC).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT