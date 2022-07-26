COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Records on a Daily Basis in 24 of the 28 districts - 3 more Districts in the Red Zone

The incidence of Covid-19 in Bulgaria on a two-week basis is a record - 276 per hundred thousand people, according to the data of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. For comparison, yesterday it was 251/100,000.

According to data from the map of the epidemic situation, divided into five regions, indicating the occupancy of intensive care beds for patients with the coronavirus infection, all regions are still in stage one.

However, three new districts pass into the red zone in terms of morbidity. These are Kyustendil, Sliven and Yambol.

Statistics show that the highest morbidity on a two-week basis is in the districts of Sofia-city, Varna, Burgas, Silistra and Pernik.

And in the last 24 hours, the most newly registered with the infection are in the districts of Sofia-city, Varna and Plovdiv.

Almost 3,000 are the new cases of the coronavirus, and of the more than 10,000 tests performed, nearly 30% are positive.

891 people are hospitalized, of which 44 are in the intensive care unit. 12 people died from complications related to Covid-19.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR